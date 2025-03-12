What Analysts Are Saying About Reddit Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 23 analysts have published ratings on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $201.74, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $176.00. This current average has increased by 19.73% from the previous average price target of $168.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Reddit. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Beck Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $200.00 $250.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $180.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $197.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $185.00 $142.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $206.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $185.00 $160.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $200.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $190.00 $160.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $195.00 $116.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $200.00 $150.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $187.00 $112.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $197.00 $150.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $176.00 $105.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $180.00 $99.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Announces Buy $210.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Reddit. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Reddit's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Reddit's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Reddit: A Closer Look

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online human connections to communities, endless conversation, sports, business, crypto, television, and others. It generates a majority of revenue through the sale of advertising on mobile applications and websites. Other revenue consists of revenue from content licensing, Reddit Premium subscriptions, and products within the user economy.

A Deep Dive into Reddit's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Reddit's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 71.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Reddit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

