What Analysts Are Saying About Raymond James Finl Stock

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $174.08, a high estimate of $201.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.9% increase from the previous average price target of $169.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Raymond James Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $173.00 $198.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $150.00 $180.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $161.00 $149.00 Mark McLaughlin B of A Securities Raises Buy $201.00 $198.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $172.00 $166.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $177.00 $170.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $190.00 $175.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $176.00 $168.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $168.00 $169.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $170.00 $145.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $166.00 $151.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $185.00 $161.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Raymond James Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Raymond James Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Raymond James Finl compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Raymond James Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Raymond James Finl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Raymond James Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Raymond James Finl analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Raymond James Finl

Raymond James Financial is a financial holding company whose major operations include wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and commercial banking. The company supports more than 8,000 employee and independent contractor financial advisors across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with over $1.5 trillion of assets under administration as of September 2024. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue is from the US and 70% is from the company's wealth-management segment.

Breaking Down Raymond James Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Raymond James Finl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Raymond James Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Raymond James Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Raymond James Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Raymond James Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RJF

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RJF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.