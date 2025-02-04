What Analysts Are Saying About Rambus Stock

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Rambus and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $79.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $92.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 11.27% from the previous average price target of $71.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Rambus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $70.00 $66.00 Gary Mobley Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $73.00 $62.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $92.00 $85.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Announces Outperform $90.00 - Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Buy $70.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rambus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rambus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rambus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Rambus's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rambus analyst ratings.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Japan, and Singapore.

Breaking Down Rambus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rambus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.19% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rambus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rambus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rambus's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RMBS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Oct 2021 Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RMBS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.