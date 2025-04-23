What Analysts Are Saying About QuinStreet Stock

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for QuinStreet, presenting an average target of $29.6, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.78% from the previous average price target of $28.80.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive QuinStreet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Patrick Sholl |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $29.00|$29.00 | |Patrick Sholl |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $29.00|$29.00 | |Eric Martinuzzi |Lake Street |Raises |Hold | $27.00|$25.00 | |Zach Cummins |B. Riley Securities |Raises |Buy | $34.00|$32.00 | |Patrick Sholl |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $29.00|$29.00 |

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to QuinStreet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of QuinStreet compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of QuinStreet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of QuinStreet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet Inc focuses on marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. It delivers measurable and cost-effective marketing results to its clients, in the form of qualified inquiries such as clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers. It generates revenue by delivering measurable online marketing results to the clients. Its products and services are Customer Acquisition, QuinStreet Rating Platform (QRP), and CloudControlMedia.

QuinStreet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: QuinStreet's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 130.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: QuinStreet's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): QuinStreet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): QuinStreet's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: QuinStreet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

