What Analysts Are Saying About Quest Diagnostics Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $163.2, along with a high estimate of $182.00 and a low estimate of $150.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $151.00, the current average has increased by 8.08%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Quest Diagnostics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $182.00 $157.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $165.00 $158.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $165.00 - Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $154.00 $144.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $150.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Quest Diagnostics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Financial Insights: Quest Diagnostics

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Quest Diagnostics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quest Diagnostics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Quest Diagnostics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

