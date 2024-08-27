What Analysts Are Saying About Quest Diagnostics Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $155.57, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $147.71, the current average has increased by 5.32%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Quest Diagnostics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $154.00 $144.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $150.00 $145.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $154.00 $153.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $158.00 $150.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $145.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $153.00 $145.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $155.00 $152.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Quest Diagnostics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Quest Diagnostics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Quest Diagnostics's Background

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Quest Diagnostics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Quest Diagnostics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Quest Diagnostics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

