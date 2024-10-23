What Analysts Are Saying About Qualys Stock

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 6 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Qualys and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $137.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. A decline of 13.16% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Qualys is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $123.00 $136.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Announces Hold $135.00 - Nick Yako TD Cowen Lowers Hold $130.00 $140.00 Nick Yako TD Cowen Lowers Hold $140.00 $170.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $150.00 $167.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $140.00 $150.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $150.00 $180.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $140.00 $170.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $160.00 $190.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $130.00 $165.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $115.00 $116.00

Delving into Qualys's Background

Qualys is a cloud security and compliance solutions provider that helps businesses identify and manage their security risks and compliance requirements. The California-based company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, the majority of which are small- and medium-size businesses. Qualys was founded in 1999 and went public in 2012.

Qualys: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Qualys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 10.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

