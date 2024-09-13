What Analysts Are Saying About Public Service Enterprise Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $81.1, with a high estimate of $88.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.13% increase from the previous average price target of $75.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Public Service Enterprise's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Zimbardo Jefferies Announces Hold $85.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $84.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $78.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $73.00 $62.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $86.00 $78.00 Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Raises Outperform $84.00 $80.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $71.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $74.00 $69.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $76.00 $78.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Announces Buy $82.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Public Service Enterprise's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Public Service Enterprise's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Public Service Enterprise analyst ratings.

Discovering Public Service Enterprise: A Closer Look

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and other nonregulated businesses such as nuclear power generation and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.3 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Key Indicators: Public Service Enterprise's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Public Service Enterprise's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Public Service Enterprise's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Service Enterprise's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Public Service Enterprise's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PEG

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Evercore ISI Group Upgrades In-Line Outperform Jan 2022 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Jan 2022 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PEG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.