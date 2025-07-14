What Analysts Are Saying About PTC Stock

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $190.0, with a high estimate of $204.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has decreased by 2.71% from the previous average price target of $195.30.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $203.00 $175.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $192.00 $185.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $190.00 $170.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $200.00 $230.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $191.00 $185.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $204.00 $204.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $180.00 $202.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $170.00 $210.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $185.00 $181.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $185.00 $211.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PTC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PTC compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PTC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PTC's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America and Europe.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: PTC displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PTC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PTC's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.46.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

