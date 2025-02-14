What Analysts Are Saying About Privia Health Gr Stock

Privia Health Gr (NASDAQ:PRVA) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Privia Health Gr, presenting an average target of $25.86, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Experiencing a 0.54% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $26.00.

The standing of Privia Health Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Matthew Sheerin Needham Announces Buy $25.00 - Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $26.00 $26.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $26.00 $26.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $25.00 - Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Privia Health Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Privia Health Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Privia Health Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Privia Health Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

