What Analysts Are Saying About Principal Finl Gr Stock

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ:PFG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 4 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $86.25, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average represents a 1.07% decrease from the previous average price target of $87.18.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Principal Finl Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $93.00 $90.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $80.00 $77.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $93.00 - Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $91.00 $91.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $91.00 $91.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $69.00 $75.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $90.00 $93.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $92.00 $95.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $75.00 $84.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $80.00 $86.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $91.00 $87.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Principal Finl Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Principal Finl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Principal Finl Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Principal Finl Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Principal Finl Gr analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Principal Finl Gr

Principal Financial Group Inc is a leader in Global investment management offering businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through diverse family of financial services companies. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

Breaking Down Principal Finl Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Principal Finl Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -34.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.31%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Principal Finl Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Principal Finl Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PFG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PFG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.