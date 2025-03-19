What Analysts Are Saying About PNC Financial Services Gr Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $214.0, a high estimate of $257.00, and a low estimate of $188.00. This current average has increased by 1.52% from the previous average price target of $210.80.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PNC Financial Services Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $188.00 $211.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $208.00 $199.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $200.00 $200.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $216.00 $215.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Announces Hold $215.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $257.00 $229.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Financial Services Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PNC Financial Services Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PNC Financial Services Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PNC Financial Services Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.5% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PNC Financial Services Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.73% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, PNC Financial Services Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

