What Analysts Are Saying About Pinterest Stock

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 11 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.25, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.13% increase from the previous average price target of $40.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pinterest. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |John Blackledge |TD Cowen |Lowers |Buy | $40.00|$46.00 | |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $30.00|$42.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $42.00|$47.00 | |Michael Morris |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $40.00|$39.00 | |Jason Celino |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $41.00|$46.00 | |Rob Sanderson |Loop Capital |Raises |Buy | $47.00|$39.00 | |Ross Sandler |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $42.00|$36.00 | |Brad Erickson |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $50.00|$48.00 | |Scott Devitt |Wedbush |Raises |Outperform | $46.00|$38.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Overweight | $48.00|$36.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $55.00|$55.00 | |Eric Sheridan |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $47.00|$42.00 | |Jason Helfstein |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $50.00|$40.00 | |Aaron Kessler |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $42.00|$34.00 | |Mark Kelley |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $50.00|$45.00 | |Michael Morris |Guggenheim |Raises |Neutral | $39.00|$33.00 | |Justin Patterson |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $46.00|$37.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $47.00|$39.00 | |Thomas Champion |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $41.00|$36.00 | |Barton Crockett |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $51.00|$46.00 | |Brian Nowak |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $36.00|$35.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $39.00|$40.00 | |James Heaney |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $32.00|$40.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $37.00|$39.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Pinterest's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinterest analyst ratings.

Discovering Pinterest: A Closer Look

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Breaking Down Pinterest's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Pinterest showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.62% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 160.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 48.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 41.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

