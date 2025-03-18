What Analysts Are Saying About Pinterest Stock

Throughout the last three months, 20 analysts have evaluated Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.3, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.2% from the previous average price target of $40.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pinterest. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $41.00 $46.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $47.00 $39.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $36.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $50.00 $48.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $46.00 $38.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $48.00 $36.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $47.00 $42.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $50.00 $40.00 Aaron Kessler Raymond James Raises Outperform $42.00 $34.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Neutral $39.00 $33.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $46.00 $37.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $47.00 $39.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $41.00 $36.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $35.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $39.00 $40.00 James Heaney Jefferies Lowers Hold $32.00 $40.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $37.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pinterest's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Pinterest Better

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Pinterest: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 160.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 48.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 41.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

