What Analysts Are Saying About Pinnacle Finl Partners Stock

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $116.18, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 10.44% from the previous average price target of $105.20.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pinnacle Finl Partners is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $135.00 $115.00 Steven Shaw Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $104.00 Brett Rabatin Hovde Group Announces Market Perform $135.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $119.00 $113.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $123.00 $113.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $120.00 $108.00 Steven Shaw Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $100.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $101.00 Steven Shaw Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $100.00 $100.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $97.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $101.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pinnacle Finl Partners's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Pinnacle Finl Partners's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle Finl Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Pinnacle Finl Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

