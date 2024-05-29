What Analysts Are Saying About Phillips Edison Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.25, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A 7.24% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $38.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Phillips Edison among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $38.00 $41.00 Tammi Fique Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $34.00 $35.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Buy $33.00 $37.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Lowers Neutral $36.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phillips Edison. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Phillips Edison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Phillips Edison's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Phillips Edison's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Phillips Edison Better

Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust. It invests in well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. It holds an integrated in-house operating platform built on market of expertise designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience.

Phillips Edison's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Phillips Edison's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.95%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips Edison's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips Edison's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, Phillips Edison adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

