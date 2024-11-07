What Analysts Are Saying About Personalis Stock

Ratings for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $7.62, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.32% increase from the previous average price target of $6.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Personalis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $7.25 $7.25 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $9.00 $7.50 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $7.00 $5.50 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $7.25 $5.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Personalis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Personalis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Personalis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Personalis

Personalis Inc is a provider of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. It has one segment, the sale of sequencing and data analysis services. Its products include ImmunoID NeXT, NeXT Personal, NeXT Dx Test, and other pharma research solutions.

Personalis: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Personalis's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Personalis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -56.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -10.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Personalis's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Personalis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

