What Analysts Are Saying About Penumbra Stock

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Penumbra and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $306.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $340.00 and a low estimate of $260.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $273.91, the current average has increased by 12.03%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Penumbra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Travis Steed B of A Securities Announces Buy $320.00 - Robert Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $285.00 $230.00 David Rescott Truist Securities Raises Buy $325.00 $285.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $313.00 $285.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $340.00 $323.00 Priya Sachdeva UBS Raises Buy $320.00 $305.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $305.00 $275.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $330.00 $250.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $240.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $328.00 $305.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $305.00 $275.00 Priya Sachdeva UBS Announces Buy $305.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $285.00 $240.00 Steve Lichtman Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $275.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Penumbra's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Penumbra Better

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. It operates as one reportable segment and its business activity consists of the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of inventive medical products.

Penumbra: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Penumbra displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

