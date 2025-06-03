What Analysts Are Saying About Pennant Gr Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pennant Gr, presenting an average target of $33.4, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.6% increase from the previous average price target of $33.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Pennant Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $31.00 $30.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $32.00 $28.00 Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pennant Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Pennant Gr

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health, hospice, and senior living which includes the company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The company generates majority of its revenue from home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, hospice and home care businesses.

Understanding the Numbers: Pennant Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pennant Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pennant Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pennant Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pennant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.1. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

