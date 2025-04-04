What Analysts Are Saying About Paymentus Holdings Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $33.67, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.7%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Paymentus Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $30.00 $36.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $27.00

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Paymentus Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Paymentus Holdings Inc provides electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication and self-service revenue management to billers and financial institutions through a Software-as-a-Service, (SaaS), secure, omni-channel technology platform. The platform integrates into a biller's core financial and operating systems to provide flexible and secure access to payment processing of credit cards, debit cards, eChecks and digital wallets across a number of channels including online, mobile, IVR, call center, chatbot and voice-based assistants. The Company generates revenue from payment transaction fees processed through the Company's platform. The fees are generated as a percentage of transaction value or a specified fee per transaction.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Paymentus Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 56.48% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Paymentus Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paymentus Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paymentus Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Paymentus Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

