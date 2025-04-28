What Analysts Are Saying About Park Hotels & Resorts Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.67, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 21.65% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Park Hotels & Resorts is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Hightower |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $13.00|$16.00 | |Stephen Grambling |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $10.00|$12.00 | |David Katz |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $10.00|$19.00 | |Patrick Scholes |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $16.00|$18.00 | |Dori Kesten |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $14.00|$17.00 | |Robin Farley |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $13.00|$15.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Park Hotels & Resorts's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Park Hotels & Resorts's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Park Hotels & Resorts analyst ratings.

Discovering Park Hotels & Resorts: A Closer Look

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 22,711 rooms across 37 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,271 rooms in three US hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality US hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Breaking Down Park Hotels & Resorts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Park Hotels & Resorts faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.87% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.31.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

