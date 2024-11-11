What Analysts Are Saying About PAR Technology Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $73.6, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Observing a 17.57% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $62.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of PAR Technology among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $90.00 $66.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $83.00 $70.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $59.00 $52.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PAR Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PAR Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PAR Technology's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PAR Technology's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PAR Technology analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp together with its subsidiaries provides management technology solutions including software, hardware, and related services, integral to the point-of-sale infrastructure and task management, information gathering, assimilation, and communication services. It has two segments. The restaurant/ Retail segment provides point-of-sale and management technology solutions such as hardware, software, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. The government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions and mission systems support. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the Restaurant/ Retail segment.

A Deep Dive into PAR Technology's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PAR Technology's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.4% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 69.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PAR Technology's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PAR Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PAR Technology's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.65. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PAR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Jan 2022 BTIG Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PAR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.