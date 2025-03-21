What Analysts Are Saying About Palomar Hldgs Stock

Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $148.0, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $133.00. Marking an increase of 13.5%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $130.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Palomar Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $155.00 $152.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $152.00 $136.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $112.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $133.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $133.00 $119.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palomar Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Palomar Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Palomar Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Palomar Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Palomar Hldgs's Background

Palomar Holdings Inc that provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses. provide insurance products serving five categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Company distribute products through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and partnerships with other insurance companies. The companies Earthquake product generate high premium.

Palomar Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Palomar Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 47.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Palomar Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palomar Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

