What Analysts Are Saying About Palantir Technologies Stock

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 2 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 5 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $29.62, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $25.25, the current average has increased by 17.31%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Palantir Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $38.00 Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $30.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $35.00 - Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $9.00 $9.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $28.00 $24.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Sell $21.00 $20.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Hold $28.00 $24.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Palantir Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Financial Insights: Palantir Technologies

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Palantir Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.15% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Palantir Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

