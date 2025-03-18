What Analysts Are Saying About Oshkosh Stock

Ratings for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $120.07, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $109.00. Observing a 3.51% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $116.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Oshkosh. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $117.00 $127.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $137.00 $122.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $110.00 $95.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $137.00 $125.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $98.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $127.00 $115.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $118.00 $109.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $132.00 $113.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Announces Overweight $113.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $109.00 $116.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $125.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $115.00 $125.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $116.00 $113.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Oshkosh's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Oshkosh's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Oshkosh's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Oshkosh's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Oshkosh's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

