What Analysts Are Saying About Oscar Health Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 0 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 25.01% decrease from the previous average price target of $18.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Oscar Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Yong UBS Lowers Sell $11.00 $15.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $10.00 $16.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Underweight $17.00 - Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oscar Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oscar Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Oscar Health compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Oscar Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Oscar Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Oscar Health's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Oscar Health analyst ratings.

Discovering Oscar Health: A Closer Look

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Breaking Down Oscar Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oscar Health's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Oscar Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oscar Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 23.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oscar Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oscar Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OSCR

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 UBS Downgrades Neutral Sell Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight Jul 2025 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for OSCR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.