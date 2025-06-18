What Analysts Are Saying About ONE Gas Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ONE Gas, revealing an average target of $77.2, a high estimate of $89.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $74.00, the current average has increased by 4.32%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of ONE Gas by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $71.00 $69.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $69.00 $74.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Neutral $73.00 $69.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $82.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $84.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ONE Gas. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ONE Gas compared to the broader market.

All You Need to Know About ONE Gas

ONE Gas Inc is a regulated natural gas utility company. It is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Financial Milestones: ONE Gas's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ONE Gas's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: ONE Gas's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONE Gas's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONE Gas's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ONE Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

