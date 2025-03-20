What Analysts Are Saying About Omnicell Stock

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $46.0, along with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. A decline of 11.96% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Omnicell. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $44.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $49.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $46.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Omnicell. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Omnicell's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Omnicell analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Omnicell's Background

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. The company is engaged in transforming the pharmacy and nursing care delivery model. The company helps its customers define and deliver cost-effective medication management designed to equip and empower pharmacists and nurses to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks and drive improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes across all care settings. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Omnicell

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Omnicell's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.56% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicell's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Omnicell's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OMCL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight Dec 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for OMCL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.