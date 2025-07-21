What Analysts Are Saying About Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock

Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ollie's Bargain Outlet, presenting an average target of $136.11, a high estimate of $159.00, and a low estimate of $123.00. This current average has increased by 3.81% from the previous average price target of $131.11.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Ollie's Bargain Outlet among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $159.00 $137.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $130.00 $130.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $123.00 $124.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $128.00 $126.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $133.00 $133.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Maintains Overweight $135.00 $135.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $137.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ollie's Bargain Outlet analyst ratings.

Discovering Ollie's Bargain Outlet: A Closer Look

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company sells name brand household related items that consumers use in their everyday lives at prices that are heavily discounted below traditional retailers. It offers customers a broad selection of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ollie's Bargain Outlet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.35% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OLLI

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Loop Capital Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for OLLI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.