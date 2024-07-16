What Analysts Are Saying About Nucor Stock

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Nucor (NYSE:NUE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $186.43, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. A 4.39% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $195.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Nucor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $170.00 $180.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $175.00 $185.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $180.00 $190.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Announces Hold $190.00 - Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $200.00 $210.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $190.00 $195.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nucor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nucor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nucor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Nucor's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue. The steel mills segment includes carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor's equity method investments in NuMit and NJSM.

A Deep Dive into Nucor's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Nucor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nucor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Nucor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

