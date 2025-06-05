What Analysts Are Saying About NOV Stock

NOV (NYSE:NOV) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 2 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NOV, revealing an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A 9.3% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $17.64.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of NOV among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $15.00 $18.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $11.00 $10.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Underweight $11.00 $13.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $20.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $19.00 $20.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $19.00 $21.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $13.00 $16.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NOV. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NOV compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NOV compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NOV's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of NOV's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering NOV: A Closer Look

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

Financial Insights: NOV

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining NOV's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NOV's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NOV's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

