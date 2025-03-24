What Analysts Are Saying About NOV Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on NOV (NYSE:NOV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NOV, revealing an average target of $18.67, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.61% lower than the prior average price target of $19.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NOV is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Underweight $13.00 $12.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $21.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $18.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NOV. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NOV compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NOV's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into NOV's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NOV analyst ratings.

Get to Know NOV Better

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

Financial Milestones: NOV's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: NOV's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NOV

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell Feb 2022 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Dec 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NOV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.