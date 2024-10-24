What Analysts Are Saying About Northern Trust Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Northern Trust, revealing an average target of $93.86, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.79% from the previous average price target of $89.57.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Northern Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $98.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $92.00 $86.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $97.00 $93.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $82.00 $84.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $94.00 $84.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $84.00 $85.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $93.00 $97.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Northern Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $15.4 trillion and assets under management of $1.4 trillion.

Northern Trust: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Northern Trust displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 54.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, Northern Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

