What Analysts Are Saying About Nike Stock

During the last three months, 24 analysts shared their evaluations of Nike (NYSE:NKE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 12 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 7 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nike, revealing an average target of $80.38, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. A 4.45% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $84.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Nike by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Sam Poser |Williams Trading |Lowers |Buy | $73.00|$93.00 | |Anna Andreeva |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $70.00|$90.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $64.00|$75.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Maintains |Hold | $75.00|$75.00 | |Alex Straton |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $70.00|$72.00 | |Piral Dadhania |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $66.00|$67.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $64.00|$73.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $66.00|$73.00 | |Simeon Siegel |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $92.00|$95.00 | |Joseph Civello |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $82.00|$90.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $85.00|$90.00 | |Jonathan Komp |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $99.00|$105.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $80.00|$80.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $75.00|$80.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $80.00|$84.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $80.00|$80.00 | |Alex Straton |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $72.00|$74.00 | |Randal Konik |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $115.00|$75.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $80.00|$80.00 | |Robert Drbul |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $110.00|$110.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $84.00|$84.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $72.00|$102.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $80.00|$80.00 | |Simeon Siegel |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $95.00|$92.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nike. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nike's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Nike Better

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Nike: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Nike faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.33% in revenue growth as of 28 February, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nike's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nike's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.66%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

