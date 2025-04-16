What Analysts Are Saying About NICE Stock

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NICE, revealing an average target of $217.6, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.12% lower than the prior average price target of $247.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of NICE among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Hamza Fodderwala |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $202.00|$235.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $180.00|$200.00 | |Rishi Jaluria |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $200.00|$200.00 | |Tyler Radke |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $228.00|$279.00 | |Rishi Jaluria |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $200.00|$260.00 | |Thomas Blakey |Cantor Fitzgerald |Lowers |Neutral | $161.00|$176.00 | |Patrick Walravens |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $300.00|$300.00 | |Catharine Trebnick |Rosenblatt |Lowers |Buy | $200.00|$225.00 | |Tavy Rosner |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $226.00|$286.00 | |Tyler Radke |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $279.00|$315.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NICE's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of NICE's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NICE analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About NICE

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

NICE's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NICE displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NICE's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.79%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NICE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NICE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.