What Analysts Are Saying About Newmont Stock

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Newmont (NYSE:NEM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $60.12, with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. Observing a 1.66% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $59.14.

The standing of Newmont among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Major UBS Lowers Neutral $54.00 $67.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $66.00 $65.00 Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $55.00 $59.00 Josh Wolfson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $53.00 $54.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $67.00 $65.00 Matthew Murphy Jefferies Raises Buy $63.00 $54.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 David Coleman Argus Research Announces Buy $58.00 -

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to produce roughly 5.5 million ounces of gold in 2024 from its core mines and 6.8 million in total. It is likely to sell a number of its higher cost, smaller mines accounting for 20% of forecast sales in 2024. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2023.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Newmont's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 84.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Newmont's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Newmont's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Newmont's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.31. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

