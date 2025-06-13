What Analysts Are Saying About New Jersey Resources Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $50.8, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Experiencing a 4.15% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $53.00.

The standing of New Jersey Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target J.R. Weston Raymond James Announces Outperform $49.00 - Richard Sunderland JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $56.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $51.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $51.00 -

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to New Jersey Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of New Jersey Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of New Jersey Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for New Jersey Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of New Jersey Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources is an energy services holding company with regulated and nonregulated operations. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to nearly 600,000 customers in the state. NJR's nonregulated businesses include investments in commercial solar projects and several large midstream natural gas projects.

Understanding the Numbers: New Jersey Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, New Jersey Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 38.78% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: New Jersey Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): New Jersey Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): New Jersey Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: New Jersey Resources's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

