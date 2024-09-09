What Analysts Are Saying About National Storage Stock

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of National Storage (NYSE:NSA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for National Storage, presenting an average target of $41.36, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.78% from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive National Storage is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Smedes Rose Citigroup Raises Neutral $44.50 $36.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $40.00 $38.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $38.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $41.00 $38.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $40.00 $36.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $40.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to National Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of National Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of National Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of National Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. With the help of property management platform, the company manages and controls the day-to-day operations and affairs of consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate ventures under the iStorage, SecurCare, Northwest and Move It brands.

Understanding the Numbers: National Storage's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, National Storage faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.63% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: National Storage's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Storage's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Storage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, National Storage faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

