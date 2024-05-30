What Analysts Are Saying About National Health Investors Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $65.0, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Observing a 7.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $60.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive National Health Investors. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $69.00 $63.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $58.00 $55.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $66.00 $64.00 Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Announces Outperform $67.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind National Health Investors

National Health Investors Inc is a housing and medical facility REIT. The company operates through two reportable segments i.e. Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio. The Real Estate Investments segment consists of real estate investments and leases, mortgages, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, and a hospital. The SHOP segment is comprised of two ventures that own the operations of independent living facilities. The company's revenues are derived from rental income, mortgage and other notes receivable interest income, and resident fees and services.

National Health Investors: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: National Health Investors's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.06%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: National Health Investors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Health Investors's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: National Health Investors's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

