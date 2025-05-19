What Analysts Are Saying About Nabors Industries Stock

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nabors Industries and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.89, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. A 29.46% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $62.22.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Nabors Industries by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Underweight $28.00 $53.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $50.00 $75.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $38.00 $50.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $47.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $29.00 $32.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $32.00 $45.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $75.00 $115.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $45.00 $53.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $90.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nabors Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Nabors Industries compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nabors Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Nabors Industries Ltd owns and operates land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore platform rigs in the United States and international markets. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and technologies. The company has four reportable segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The key revenue of the company is generated from International Drilling.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Nabors Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Nabors Industries's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nabors Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nabors Industries's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nabors Industries's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

