What Analysts Are Saying About MYR Group Stock

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $163.0, a high estimate of $204.00, and a low estimate of $138.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.71% increase from the previous average price target of $148.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MYR Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $204.00 $174.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $168.00 $145.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $153.00 $138.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $138.00 $124.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $163.00 $136.00 Justin Hauke Baird Raises Outperform $170.00 $159.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $145.00 $164.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MYR Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MYR Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MYR Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of MYR Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through two segments. The transmission and distribution segment provides designing, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services on transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The commercial and industrial segment provides services such as the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks, and the installation of bridges. MYR Group generates the majority of its sales from the United States and Canada.

MYR Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: MYR Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MYR Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MYR Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MYR Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MYR Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

