What Analysts Are Saying About MP Materials Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on MP Materials (NYSE:MP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.94, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $12.50. This current average has increased by 8.13% from the previous average price target of $18.44.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of MP Materials among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Greg Jones BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $16.00 $15.50 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $25.00 $20.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $13.50 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $12.50 $13.50 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America.

MP Materials: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining MP Materials's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -51.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -108.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MP Materials's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MP Materials's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

