What Analysts Are Saying About Molson Coors Beverage Stock

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 7 0 2

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $60.67, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. A decline of 6.19% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Molson Coors Beverage is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $50.00 $55.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $62.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $67.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Sell $53.00 $56.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $64.00 $70.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $62.00 $72.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $66.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $68.00 $70.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Sell $56.00 $66.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $65.00 $64.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Neutral $66.00 $63.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Molson Coors Beverage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Molson Coors Beverage's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Molson Coors Beverage's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Molson Coors Beverage's Background

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling, and ranks as the second-largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the us, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, the firm also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The brewer uses independent distributors in the us given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

Financial Milestones: Molson Coors Beverage's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Molson Coors Beverage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.66% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molson Coors Beverage's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Molson Coors Beverage faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

