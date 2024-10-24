What Analysts Are Saying About Moelis Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Moelis (NYSE:MC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 1 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Moelis, presenting an average target of $65.75, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.37% increase from the previous average price target of $60.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Moelis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $66.00 $67.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Sell $60.00 $54.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $67.00 $61.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moelis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moelis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Moelis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Moelis's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Moelis

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It also advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. it generates revenue from advisory transactions. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Europe and the rest of the World.

Moelis's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Moelis displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Moelis's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moelis's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moelis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

