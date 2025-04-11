What Analysts Are Saying About Mid-America Apartment Stock

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Mid-America Apartment, presenting an average target of $166.29, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $152.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.77% from the previous average price target of $161.81.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Mid-America Apartment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Hightower |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $160.00|$163.00 | |Buck Horne |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $185.00|$180.00 | |Michael Lewis |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $174.00|$158.00 | |Linda Tsai |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $190.00|$148.00 | |Richard Hightower |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $163.00|$152.00 | |Nicholas Yulico |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $182.00|$173.00 | |Aaron Hecht |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $160.00|$160.00 | |Steve Sakwa |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |In-Line | $159.00|$155.00 | |Brad Heffern |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $161.00|$158.00 | |James Feldman |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $164.00|$174.00 | |Richard Hightower |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $152.00|$166.00 | |Adam Kramer |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $168.00|$159.50 | |Steve Sakwa |Evercore ISI Group |Announces |In-Line | $155.00|- | |John Kim |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $155.00|$157.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mid-America Apartment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mid-America Apartment's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Mid-America Apartment Better

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in the southeastern and southwestern United States. The company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Mid-America Apartment

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.78%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

