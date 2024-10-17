What Analysts Are Saying About MGM Resorts Intl Stock

Analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $54.22, along with a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. Experiencing a 2.41% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $55.56.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MGM Resorts Intl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $56.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $56.00 $57.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $44.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $55.00 $58.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $57.00 $59.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $55.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MGM Resorts Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MGM Resorts Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of MGM Resorts Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MGM Resorts Intl analyst ratings.

Get to Know MGM Resorts Intl Better

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 62% of total EBITDAR in 2023. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented low-20s of 2023 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 17% of the total in 2023). MGM's US sports and iGaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. Further, we estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Key Indicators: MGM Resorts Intl's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MGM Resorts Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.77% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

