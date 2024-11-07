What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre Stock

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $2427.86, along with a high estimate of $2800.00 and a low estimate of $2200.00. Marking an increase of 8.96%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $2228.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of MercadoLibre's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $2300.00 $2530.00 Tobias Stingelin Citigroup Raises Buy $2480.00 $2200.00 Gonzalo Lopez Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $2800.00 - Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $2500.00 $2100.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $2400.00 $2400.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Outperform $2350.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $2530.00 $2530.00 Andrew Ruben Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $2500.00 $2175.00 Robert Ford B of A Securities Raises Buy $2500.00 $2250.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $2530.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $2350.00 $2300.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Raises Buy $2250.00 $2025.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $2300.00 $2000.00 Tobias Stingelin Citigroup Raises Buy $2200.00 $2000.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MercadoLibre's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MercadoLibre's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MercadoLibre analyst ratings.

Get to Know MercadoLibre Better

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Financial Milestones: MercadoLibre's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MercadoLibre's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.48.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MELI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Banco Bradesco BBI S.A Upgrades Neutral Outperform Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MELI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.