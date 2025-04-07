What Analysts Are Saying About MarketAxess Holdings Stock

Ratings for MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $243.33, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $191.00. This current average represents a 5.03% decrease from the previous average price target of $256.22.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of MarketAxess Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alex Kramm |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $295.00|$305.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $232.00|$225.00 | |Eli Abboud |B of A Securities |Raises |Underperform | $191.00|$189.00 | |Alexander Blostein |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $210.00|$235.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $225.00|$256.00 | |Kyle Voigt |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $225.00|$251.00 | |Alex Kramm |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $305.00|$330.00 | |Kyle Voigt |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $251.00|$255.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $256.00|$260.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MarketAxess Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MarketAxess Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of MarketAxess Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering MarketAxess Holdings: A Closer Look

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being US investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

Breaking Down MarketAxess Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MarketAxess Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.61% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MarketAxess Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MarketAxess Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MarketAxess Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MarketAxess Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

