What Analysts Are Saying About Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 1 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Magnolia Oil & Gas and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 9.96% from the previous average price target of $25.69.

The perception of Magnolia Oil & Gas by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $33.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $31.00 $28.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $29.00 $29.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $23.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Sell $22.00 $18.00 Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $24.50 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $26.00 $24.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The Company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Magnolia Oil & Gas's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.58% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Magnolia Oil & Gas's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Magnolia Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

