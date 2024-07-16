What Analysts Are Saying About Macy's Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Macy's (NYSE:M) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.4, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.83%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Macy's among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $17.00 $22.00 Adam Maeder TD Cowen Raises Hold $21.00 $20.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $21.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Macy's. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Macy's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Macy's's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Macy's's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Macy's

Founded in 1858 and based in New York City, Macy's operates about 500 stores under the Macy's nameplate, nearly 60 stores under the Bloomingdale's (full-price and outlet) and Bloomie's nameplates, and 159 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites and licenses Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances composed 62% of Macy's 2023 sales.

Breaking Down Macy's's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Macy's's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Macy's's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macy's's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macy's's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.44.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

